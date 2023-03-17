Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.07

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and traded as low as $8.95. Fresnillo shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 8,021 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 830 ($10.12) to GBX 790 ($9.63) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.75) to GBX 1,100 ($13.41) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 920 ($11.21) to GBX 800 ($9.75) in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $850.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 730 ($8.90) to GBX 800 ($9.75) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $808.57.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienaga, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julian. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

