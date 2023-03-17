Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,710,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 754,569 shares.The stock last traded at $25.26 and had previously closed at $25.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Frontdoor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Frontdoor

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.26 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 442.55%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,742,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter.

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.