Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Major Shareholder Ares Management Llc Buys 250,000 Shares

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.85 per share, with a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,623,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,630,587.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Ares Management Llc acquired 168,692 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $4,009,808.84.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.05. 3,057,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,875. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.90. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.39. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FYBR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,652,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth $4,208,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter worth $274,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 131,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Further Reading

