Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $15.82

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.82, but opened at $16.33. Frontline shares last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 957,669 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). Frontline had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 148.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 165.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,984,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,619,000 after buying an additional 1,860,074 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,077,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline in the third quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Frontline in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontline in the second quarter valued at approximately $987,000. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

