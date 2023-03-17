FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) Insider Buys £118,000 in Stock

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Rating) insider David Adams acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £118,000 ($143,814.75).

LON:FRP opened at GBX 116.50 ($1.42) on Friday. FRP Advisory Group plc has a one year low of GBX 110 ($1.34) and a one year high of GBX 173 ($2.11). The company has a market cap of £290.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2,330.00 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 139.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. FRP Advisory Group’s payout ratio is presently 8,000.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.19) target price on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a report on Monday, February 13th.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

