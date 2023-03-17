FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) EVP Sells $216,654.48 in Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $216,654.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,999.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FRP Stock Performance

FRPH stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $63.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.58. The firm has a market cap of $552.18 million, a P/E ratio of 121.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FRP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPH. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 966,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of FRP during the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of FRP during the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRP Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FRP in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

