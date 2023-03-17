FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FRP Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FRPH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,644. The company has a market capitalization of $551.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.61 and a beta of 0.58. FRP has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $63.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.35 and its 200 day moving average is $56.59.

Get FRP alerts:

Insider Transactions at FRP

In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $216,654.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,999.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 5,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $330,953.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,804.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $216,654.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,999.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FRP

About FRP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FRP during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of FRP during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in FRP by 108.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in FRP by 533.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in FRP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.