Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) PT Lowered to $9.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2023

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULCGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FULC. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

FULC opened at $3.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $227.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.25. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $24.79.

Insider Activity

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,864 shares in the company, valued at $7,497,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 180,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,315,517.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,686,628 shares in the company, valued at $70,518,651.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,206,655 shares of company stock valued at $26,922,842. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,505,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,925 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30,753 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,985,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,246,000 after acquiring an additional 24,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,772,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 117,966 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 511.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,988,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,800 shares during the period.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.