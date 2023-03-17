Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) PT Lowered to $9.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FULC. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.88.

FULC opened at $3.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $227.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.25. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $24.79.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,864 shares in the company, valued at $7,497,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 180,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,315,517.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,686,628 shares in the company, valued at $70,518,651.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,206,655 shares of company stock valued at $26,922,842. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,505,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,925 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30,753 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,985,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,246,000 after acquiring an additional 24,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,772,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 117,966 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 511.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,988,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,800 shares during the period.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

