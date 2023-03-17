Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. King Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $626.04 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31. The stock has a market cap of $261.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $595.10 and a 200-day moving average of $534.33.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

