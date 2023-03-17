Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.50 target price for the company.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FULT traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,972. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $18.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $284.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.36 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 26.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulton Financial

In related news, Director George K. Martin acquired 2,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $49,935.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $152,209.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director George K. Martin acquired 2,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $152,209.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George W. Hodges sold 6,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $112,659.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $238,492.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 455.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

