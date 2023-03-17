Fundamentun LLC Has $11.60 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.06. 699,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,310. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $169.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.58.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

