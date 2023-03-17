Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUSN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares during the period. 59.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.
