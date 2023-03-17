Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Purchases 2,317 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 186,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 86,619 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,019,638 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,216,000 after acquiring an additional 43,943 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 381,778 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,188,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $449,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average of $46.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

