Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Purchases Shares of 875 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3,862.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $273.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.57. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $284.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

