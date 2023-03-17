G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $14.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

GIII has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.13.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $15.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.60. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $725.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. CWM LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 704.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 456.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

