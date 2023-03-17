G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $14.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS.
GIII has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.13.
G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ GIII opened at $15.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.60. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $725.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About G-III Apparel Group
G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on G-III Apparel Group (GIII)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.