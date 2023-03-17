Gala Market Capitalization Achieves $285.79 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last week, Gala has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gala token can currently be bought for $0.0410 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. Gala has a market cap of $285.79 million and $211.60 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gala alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000308 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.34 or 0.00368184 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,075.02 or 0.26760928 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official website is gala.com. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.

The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

Gala Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.