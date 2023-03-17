Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) CFO Chris Degnan Buys 10,000 Shares

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) CFO Chris Degnan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $19,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Galera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Galera Therapeutics stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.75.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Galera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Galera Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Galera Therapeutics by 281.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 151,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 112,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Galera Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.