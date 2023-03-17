Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) CFO Chris Degnan Buys 10,000 Shares

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) CFO Chris Degnan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $19,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Galera Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Galera Therapeutics stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Galera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Galera Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Galera Therapeutics Company Profile
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galera Therapeutics (GRTX)
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
- Jabil Inc.: Blue Chip Tech Stock Pulls Back To Buy Zone
- Should You Bring The Luck Of The Irish To Your Investmets?
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.