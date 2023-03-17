Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Trading 1.2% Higher

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.51. 73,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 346,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GAU shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Galiano Gold from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Galiano Gold from $2.10 to $1.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Galiano Gold from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $114.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Galiano Gold by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,604,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 225,338 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Galiano Gold by 937.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,576 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Galiano Gold by 720.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 478,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 419,881 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Galiano Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its position in Galiano Gold by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 647,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

