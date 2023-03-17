Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Trading 1.2% Higher

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.51. 73,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 346,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on GAU shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Galiano Gold from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Galiano Gold from $2.10 to $1.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Galiano Gold from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $114.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.78.
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
