Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the February 13th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EVR Research LP grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 1.2% during the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 304,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Skaana Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 1,584,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after buying an additional 655,150 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 682,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 254,572 shares during the period. Jet Capital Investors L P acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth $6,807,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth $391,000.

Shares of GTXAP stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.91. Garrett Motion has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $9.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

