GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) CEO Jan Makela Sells 70,629 Shares

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) CEO Jan Makela sold 70,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $5,487,167.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,956,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $76.62 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $78.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

