GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %
GEHC opened at $76.62 on Monday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies
In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 70,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $5,487,167.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,956,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.