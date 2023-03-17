GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

GEHC opened at $76.62 on Monday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 70,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $5,487,167.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,956,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

