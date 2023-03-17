Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNK traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.23. The company had a trading volume of 483,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,027. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.22 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $274,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,024 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $274,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 3,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $64,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,674.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,982 shares of company stock valued at $813,285. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 48,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 18,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

See Also

