GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Insider Sells $11,803.32 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) insider Karen Ann White sold 32,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $11,803.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,172 shares in the company, valued at $18,781.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GeneDx Price Performance

Shares of WGS opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $3.28.

GeneDx Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

