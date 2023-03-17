Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the February 13th total of 6,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $3,162,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,175 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Generac by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 769,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,426,000 after buying an additional 278,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $733,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:GNRC traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Generac has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $328.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.88 and its 200-day moving average is $130.38. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Generac will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GNRC. Argus downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.96.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

