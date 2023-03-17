General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.94.
Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
General Mills Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $80.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.28. General Mills has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.87.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.
General Mills Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.
General Mills Company Profile
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Mills (GIS)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.