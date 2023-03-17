General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.94.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 1.0% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in General Mills by 1.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $80.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.28. General Mills has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.87.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

