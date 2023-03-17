General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.06.

General Motors Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.35. 6,539,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,706,605. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Stories

