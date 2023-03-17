General Partner Inc. Acquires Shares of 778 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 778 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Adobe by 3,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.78.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $333.61 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $473.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $152.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $352.23 and a 200-day moving average of $334.17.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

