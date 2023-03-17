Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.85

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and traded as high as $2.78. Genius Brands International shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 297,800 shares trading hands.

Genius Brands International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Brands International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Genius Brands International in the second quarter worth about $4,039,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genius Brands International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,088,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after buying an additional 1,322,122 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Genius Brands International by 3,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 374,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 364,006 shares in the last quarter. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. The firm acts as a licensing agent for certain brands, such as Llama Llama, Psycho Bunny, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies.

Further Reading

