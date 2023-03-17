GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Trading 17.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $184.60 million and approximately $142,691.41 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

