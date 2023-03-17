Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Short Interest Up 7.8% in February

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the February 13th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GNTX. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Stock Up 2.4 %

Gentex stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.26.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,066.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $279,929.55. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,650.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,188. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Gentex by 99,783.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,366,000 after buying an additional 8,622,309 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Gentex by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gentex by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,990,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Gentex by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,284,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Featured Articles

