Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GNTX. TheStreet raised Gentex from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Gentex from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of Gentex stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $26.42. The company had a trading volume of 897,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26. Gentex has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $31.48.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Gentex

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $279,929.55. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,650.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $279,929.55. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,650.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at $664,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,643 shares of company stock worth $1,050,188. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $559,838,000 after buying an additional 93,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after buying an additional 190,797 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 99,783.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after buying an additional 8,622,309 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after buying an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Gentex by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,284,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,486,000 after buying an additional 1,039,243 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.