Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Gentherm from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $60.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.44 and a beta of 1.37. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $77.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentherm

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.51 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Gentherm will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THRM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,113,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,304,000 after acquiring an additional 82,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,558,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,989,000 after buying an additional 14,046 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,711,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,102,000 after buying an additional 566,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,781,000 after buying an additional 28,569 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 991,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,857,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.