Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Gentherm from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.33.
Gentherm Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $60.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.44 and a beta of 1.37. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $77.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentherm
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THRM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,113,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,304,000 after acquiring an additional 82,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,558,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,989,000 after buying an additional 14,046 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,711,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,102,000 after buying an additional 566,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,781,000 after buying an additional 28,569 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 991,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,857,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.
Gentherm Company Profile
Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.
