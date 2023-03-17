GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
GeoPark Price Performance
GPRK stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $10.65. 34,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,102. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80. GeoPark has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $641.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.
GeoPark Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About GeoPark
GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.
Further Reading
