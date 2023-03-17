Gerard Johan Hart Acquires 25,000 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) CEO Gerard Johan Hart acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $299,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,035.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $12.02 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $18.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $983,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 29,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
Featured Articles
