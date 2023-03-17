Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) fell 7.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.44. 2,562,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 9,491,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GERN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Geron to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Geron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Geron Trading Down 6.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 8,563.80% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Geron news, CFO Olivia Kyusuk Bloom sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,731.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 384,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,698.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Olivia Kyusuk Bloom sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,731.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,231,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,097 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Geron by 154.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 25,386 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Geron by 37.5% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 110,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Geron in the third quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Geron during the 2nd quarter worth $1,252,000. 49.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

See Also

