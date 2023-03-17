GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.39.

GFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GFL Environmental

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 830.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

Shares of GFL opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $34.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

