GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Shares of GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

GGL Resources Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$3.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

About GGL Resources

(Get Rating)

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, nickel, and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, as well as diamonds. The company was formerly known as GGL Diamond Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GGL Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GGL Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.