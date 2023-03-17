Gifto Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.30 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto token can now be purchased for $0.0511 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges. Gifto has a market capitalization of $51.11 million and approximately $12.30 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.67 or 0.00365914 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,027.15 or 0.26597790 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market.

Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system.

Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

Gifto Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

