GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

