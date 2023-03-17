Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the February 13th total of 3,470,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 588,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.76. The stock had a trading volume of 552,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,009. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $39.91.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.15 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 255.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 311.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on GIL shares. TD Securities lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Gildan Activewear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

Further Reading

