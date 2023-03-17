Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Increased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,460,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,924,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,914,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,240,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,654,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,414 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $79.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.41 and a 200-day moving average of $78.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The firm has a market cap of $99.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.