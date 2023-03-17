Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,176.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Givaudan from CHF 3,150 to CHF 3,100 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Givaudan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,500 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Givaudan Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $63.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.01 and its 200-day moving average is $62.58. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $86.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.