Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the February 13th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Glass House Brands in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

GLASF opened at C$3.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.67. Glass House Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$1.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.24.

Glass House Brands Inc cultivates, manufactures, retails, and distributes raw cannabis, cannabis oil, and cannabis consumer goods to wholesalers and consumer packaged goods retail stores. It offers cannabis products under the Glass House Farms, Forbidden Flowers, and Mama Sue brands. Glass House Brands Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

