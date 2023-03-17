Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.37. 157,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,182. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.57. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 35.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $71.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Glaukos by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Glaukos by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Glaukos by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

