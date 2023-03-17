Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,320,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the February 13th total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:GLBE traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.73. 103,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,437. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.62. Global-e Online has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $37.65.
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 47.77%. The business had revenue of $139.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Global-e Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
