Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

GSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

GSL traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,272. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $30.02. The company has a market cap of $677.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is presently 19.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 7,347.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,324,000 after buying an additional 1,990,112 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,570,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,788,000 after buying an additional 803,700 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 4,208.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 748,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 731,373 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 123.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 728,945 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 91.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,509,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,930,000 after purchasing an additional 722,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

