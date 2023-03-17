Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Short Interest Up 7.8% in February

Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 121,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the February 13th total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Global X FinTech ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FINX opened at $19.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.94. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $33.67.

Global X FinTech ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.001 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,148,000. Finally, TPB Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 497.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 828,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,106,000 after purchasing an additional 689,727 shares during the period.

