Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Short Interest Up 7.8% in February

Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 121,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the February 13th total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FINX opened at $19.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.94. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $33.67.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.001 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.
