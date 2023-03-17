Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Short Interest Up 11.3% in February

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 922,200 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the February 13th total of 828,400 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 356,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLOB. Cowen dropped their price target on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globant from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.11.

GLOB traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,582. Globant has a twelve month low of $145.42 and a twelve month high of $282.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $490.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.67 million. Globant had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 8.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Globant by 150.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,670,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,571,000 after buying an additional 1,602,875 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Globant by 77.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,653,000 after buying an additional 1,469,846 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Globant during the third quarter worth $256,020,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Globant by 5,250.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 531,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,421,000 after purchasing an additional 521,824 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $71,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

