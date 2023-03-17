Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the February 13th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 534,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Globe Life stock traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,193. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

GL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.14.

In other news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $201,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,658 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,665.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total transaction of $1,213,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $201,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,665.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,900 shares of company stock worth $12,593,525 over the last three months. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GL. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Globe Life by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 347.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 83,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after buying an additional 64,592 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Globe Life by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

