GoalVest Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 219.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after buying an additional 760,968 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,102,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,134,000 after purchasing an additional 42,111 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,575,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,964,000 after purchasing an additional 165,006 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,070,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,626,000 after purchasing an additional 160,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX opened at $98.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.49. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Further Reading

